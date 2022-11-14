PAUL M. DÍEZ Special envoy to Bali (Indonesia) Monday, November 14, 2022, 12:09



It has taken almost three years, and a pandemic, for the two most powerful men in the world to see each other face to face, without a mask or a screen between them. In a meeting awaited by the entire planet, the presidents of the United States and China, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, met this Tuesday in Bali, where the G-20 summit is held tomorrow and Wednesday.

Taking advantage of their attendance, both have been able to chat in person for the first time since Biden was inaugurated president of the United States back in January 2020. In China the coronavirus pandemic had just broken out then and, due to obsessive prevention, Xi has been more than two years imprisoned in his country. After weeks after perpetuating himself in power during the XX Congress of the Communist Party, he returns to the international scene attending this forum that brings together the most advanced countries with the emerging developing powers.

Their meeting takes place at the worst moment in diplomatic relations between the two superpowers, with economic and political hostility that has led to a new ‘Cold War’. Symbolizing the conflict between the hegemonic power of the last century, the United States, and the emerging power of the next, China, Biden attended the meeting with Xi at the Hotel Mulia in Nusa Dua, the imposing complex of luxury hotels where this summit of the G-20.

While Xi was waiting for him before the flags of both countries, Biden entered the room with his arm outstretched to shake his hand. Without a mask, both have smiled at the cameras and then joined their delegations in a meeting room. With enough distance between them and everyone wearing a mask, except Biden and Xi, the usual congratulations were given in the first minutes of the meeting, open to the media.

«The last time we met was at the Davos Forum in 2017, five years ago. During this time we have seen such great changes as never before. The world expects China and the US to handle their relationship appropriately”, Xi welcomed him, who hoped to maintain a “sincere and in-depth exchange of views on strategic issues of mutual interest”. As “leaders of two great countries”, the Chinese president has advocated “marking our way, finding the right direction for our relationship and elevating it”. Although he has recalled that both have been in contact by videoconference during all this time, he has also recognized that such communications “cannot replace meetings in person.” Questioning him directly, he has told Biden that “I trust I can work with you.”

For his part, the US president has highlighted the importance of “avoiding conflict” with China. Agreeing with Xi that there was “little substitution” for face-to-face talks, he has “committed to keeping the lines of communication between us open” so that his two countries can “work together on pressing global issues” such as climate change. and insecurity. Echoing Xi’s words, he has assured that the world “expects” the US and China to work together.