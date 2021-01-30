Washington (agencies)

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor to US President Joe Biden, has declared that the United States must reform its democracy to better confront its opponents.

During a discussion with his predecessor Robert O’Brien, an advisor to the former Republican president, organized by the United States Institute of Peace, Sullivan said, “China is trying to show that the Chinese model is better than the American model,” relying on “imbalances and divisions in the United States.”

And he considered that the first pillar of US policy should be “reforming the basic pillars of our democracy,” whether it is related to “the democratic system itself” or to “racial and economic inequalities.”

“The second step is to acknowledge that we will be more effective” by working “hand in hand with our allies,” Sullivan added.

He pointed out that the United States, with its allies in Europe and Asia, represents “much more than half of the global economy,” which gives it “the necessary weight to achieve results and defend a number of principles.”

Sullivan praised the Trump administration’s initiative to re-launch the “Quartet,” a strategic alliance that brings together the United States, Australia, India and Japan. He stressed, “We really want to preserve and develop this structure,” to the satisfaction of the former Trump advisor, who welcomed the “good start” of the Biden team.

The third point Sullivan made was centered around winning the competition represented by “future technologies”, stressing that “this requires working closely with our allies and partners, and at the same time making ambitious and bold public investments here in the United States.”