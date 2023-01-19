Washington.- Prison conditions in the United States meet “the international standard”declared an adviser to President Joe Biden on the NTN24 channel after drug trafficker Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmán complained that he lives “psychological torment” and asked to serve a sentence in Mexico.

“I don’t know the individuals, but I know that the prison bureau is in very good condition (…), which is in the international standard. It is something that we fulfill our international duties,” he said. Juan GonzalezBiden’s main adviser for Latin America and the Caribbean during the Question of Power program.

“I couldn’t go into more detail” because it is something that concerns the Department of Justice, González added.

El Chapo was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States after being convicted of drug trafficking, money laundering and use of firearms and is being held in the ADX Florence maximum security prison in the Colorado desert.

His lawyer Jose Refugio Rodriguez sent an email to the Mexican embassy in Washington alleging that his client says suffer extreme prison conditionss, such as being isolated from other prisoners, not being able to communicate in Spanish and not having “seen the sun” in the six years he has been incarcerated.

In statements to AFP, the lawyer confirmed on Wednesday that his objective is for El Chapo “to return to Mexico to be tried for the criminal proceedings that he has” pending and to serve his sentence in a local jail, in accordance with a prison agreement between the two countries.

For now, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured that he will review the request.

“We are going to review it. When it comes to human rights there are ways and there are international instances,” the leftist president said on Wednesday.