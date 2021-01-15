US President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policy adviser, Nicholas Burns, suggested that his future administration suspend sanctions against Nord Stream 2. Writes about this FAZ.

At the same time, in his opinion, it is necessary to suspend the work on laying the pipeline, which may contribute to the rapprochement of Germany and the United States. “The countries of Europe must stop the construction of the gas pipeline, and the United States must suspend the sanctions. This will provide an opportunity to confidentially discuss the issue with the German government and other interested countries, ”Burns advised.

Earlier it was reported that the construction of Nord Stream 2 was postponed for at least two weeks. The permit to work in their waters, which was issued by the Danish authorities, begins to operate on 15 January. However, as the representative of the operator Nord Stream 2 AG said, the equipment needs to be checked, so he cannot specify the date for the start of pipe laying.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was to be completed at the end of 2019. Due to US sanctions, it was postponed to the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021. However, at the moment, none of the significant stages of work has begun. It is also unclear which company will certify the gas pipeline, without which it is impossible to start its operation. Norwegian DNV GL refused to cooperate.

