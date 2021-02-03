Undo Trump’s “bad policies”. This is how US President Joe Biden expressed himself as he signed executive orders that are aimed at kinder immigration policies. However, to prevent new waves of immigrants and to prevent the opposition from challenging the regulations, the president is progressing little by little in his reform, which will be put into practice by the recently confirmed Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Hispanic in holding the position.

In two weeks in office, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, has already signed nine executive orders on immigration. After those of the day of his inauguration, this Tuesday, February 2, the president established the second series of actions with which he intends to undo the harsh anti-immigration policies that governed the stage of Donald Trump.

Although the new orders have no immediate effect, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden still has more reforms to adopt and the changes will take time due to multiple restrictions imposed by Trump.

“I am not making a new law. I am eliminating bad policies,” Biden said during a ceremony in which he did not answer questions and in which he was accompanied by Alejandro Mayorkas, who this Tuesday became the first Hispanic to be Secretary of Security National of the North American country.

The Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, accompanies the president, Joe Biden, during the signing of the new executive orders on migration, in Washington DC, United States, on February 2, 2021. © Tom Brenner / Reuters

A major challenge: reuniting separated families at the border

Before signing the orders, Joe Biden launched a message on Twitter that shows a new air in the US Government when it comes to immigration: “Each and every generation of immigrants has made our nation stronger; our diversity is one of our greater strengths. Today, I will take steps to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system. “

Each and every generation of immigrants has made our nation stronger – our diversity is one of our greatest strengths. Today, I’ll take action to rebuild and strengthen our immigration system. – President Biden (@POTUS) February 2, 2021

Among the signed orders is a review of the asylum process on the border between the United States and Mexico, as well as the immigration system. The new Administration has created a task force to reunite migrant families who were separated at the border by the “zero tolerance” strategy imposed in 2018 by Trump.

A major challenge, since there are 600 parents, whom they have not found, who are separated from their children. A difficulty that is added to the fact that many of the children live with other relatives or are already in foster homes. In total there are 5,500 minors who have been separated from their parents.

“We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame of the previous Administration that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families,” said the US president while signing the orders at the White House.

A mother is reunited with her son after being separated for more than a month at the US border. © Win Mcnamee / Reuters

A moderate review of some of Trump’s “heavy-handed” policies

The Democrat ordered a revision to the Migrant Protection Protocols, a program that established that 65,000 asylum seekers had to wait in Mexico for their hearings in US courts. In this way, no more people will be added to this program, but it has not yet been defined how the demands of those who have already been affected will be solved.

Another measure was the revision of Trump’s so-called “public charge” rule, which makes it difficult for the poorest immigrants to obtain permanent residence in the United States. A review that according to Administration sources would have the purpose of ending this measure.

On the contrary, Biden did not repeal the order known as ‘Title 42’, which, with the premise of stopping the coronavirus, allows the expulsion of almost all the arrested people who have crossed the country’s border irregularly.

Slow progress in the face of fear of the massive arrival of migrants

The Biden Administration is taking the lead when it comes to promoting new immigration policies. On the one hand, he wants to prevent reversing Trump’s policies from leading to a massive new wave of immigration. In addition, he believes that acting quickly without following the proper legal requirements could give the opposition tools to slow down or hamper their agenda through lawsuits.

The new administration asks migrants that it is still not safe to cross the border with the United States. © Johan Ordoñez / AFP

However, many denounce that the fact of having a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives is not being enforced. Michelle Brane, director of the Women’s Refugee Commission, said Biden’s latest orders don’t seem to bring the kind of quick change immigrant advocates are looking for: “I think we were all hoping for something more immediate and operational,” Brane says.

This slowness in the process led Roberta Jacobson, Biden’s border adviser, to ask the Spanish-language media to dissuade the public from coming to the US border as they are still creating the new immigration system. A message that spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated on Tuesday: “This is not the time to come to the United States.”

Alejandro Mayorkas, first Hispanic to head the Department of Homeland Security

During the signing of the documents, he was with Biden Alejandro Mayorkas, who on Tuesday, February 2, was confirmed as Secretary of National Security by the Senate. He is the first Hispanic to lead an agency in charge of protecting the country, safeguarding borders and enforcing immigration laws.

Alejandro Mayorkas became the new Secretary of Homeland Security after swearing in in front of the vice president, Kamala Harris. © Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Mayorkas, born in Havana, Cuba, left the Caribbean country with one year after the 1959 triumph of the Revolution, led by Fidel Castro.

One of his main challenges will be to carry out Biden’s star reform: granting citizenship to 11 million people who reside in the United States and do not yet have it. He will also lead the task force that seeks to reunite families who were separated from their children during the Trump Administration.

Before the measures announced Tuesday, on his first day as president, Biden signed permanent protection for young migrants known as ‘dreamers’ from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

It also lifted the travel ban to 13 Muslim-majority African countries and immediately halted construction of the border wall with Mexico, in addition to finalizing the emergency declaration that helped finance it.

With AP, Reuters and EFE