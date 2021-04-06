D.he administration of American President Joe Biden wants to collect more taxes from America’s multinational corporations. She wants to raise the corporate income tax rate from 21 to 28 percent and the minimum tax on foreign profits to 21 percent. So that American corporations do not suffer a disadvantage in international competition, Treasury Department Janet Yellen is supposed to convince her counterparts in the G20 countries to follow suit. G20 brings together the economically strongest countries, which represent around 80 percent of global economic output.

The American advance is driven by political, fiscal and protectionist motives. The tax cut under President Donald Trump has always been attacked by the Democrats as a gift to the rich. They are considered to be the main beneficiaries of the lower profit tax because they hold a large part of the share capital in their hands. The tax cut remained unpopular in the majority of the population. With the tax increase, Biden is keeping his election promise.

Additional income is also central to the American government. They should help to at least partially cover their huge spending plans for infrastructure, maintenance and the climate-friendly restructuring of the economy. After all, American politicians are increasingly suspicious of the business and investments of American corporations abroad.

Germany could warm to the proposal

The minimum tax on foreign corporate profits is not new to US tax law. Trump had already integrated a minimum tax into his tax reform for reasons similar to Biden’s now. At 10.5 percent, it was half as high as the 21 percent that Biden now has in mind. Because the tax base would become even broader in the new plan and at the same time taxes already paid abroad cannot be fully taken into account, the burden on companies even continues to grow.

No wonder that the substantial negative position of American corporations in government creates the desire to eliminate international tax competition. The OECD recently outlined proposals for a global minimum tax, which, however, appear to be significantly lower than the American proposal. It is not a foregone conclusion that other countries with low corporate taxes will now agree to Yellen’s move. Some ended up cutting their tax burden to stimulate investment. Germany, on the other hand, which is a high-tax country in an international comparison of tax rates, is warming for the proposal. It dampens the incentive to relocate the seat to tax-privileged countries, explained Gabriel Felbermayr, outgoing head of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) picked up the ball from America this Tuesday and campaigned for a swift agreement on a global tax reform for international corporations. “It has to be a success this year,” said the Vice Chancellor. His main concern is the taxation of the digital economy, said Scholz. “This agreement is also possible in the summer.” According to the latest proposal by the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a minimum tax rate for companies is also realistic.