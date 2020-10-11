Only fraud can cause the defeat of the Democrats in the US presidential elections in November. This opinion expressed Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden addresses his supporters in Pennsylvania.

According to him, it is imperative for American citizens to vote in the presidential elections, since the only way Democrats can lose is through polling station fraud. At the same time, Biden said that he would accept any voting results.

Earlier, the Democratic presidential candidate warned that Trump could try to “indirectly steal” the election victory by making the mail-order “fraudulent.”

Earlier, President Donald Trump stated about fraud as a result of voting in the US presidential election. On September 17, the head of the White House said that Americans will never know the exact results of this year’s voting due to the indiscriminate mailing of ballots.

In this regard, Trump called on stop the distribution of ballots before it is too late, and vote, as before, at polling stations.

Nevertheless, the Democrats are in favor of the procedure. The House of Representatives of Congress, where the Democratic Party has a majority, approved a law on the work of the mail on August 22. The bill would ban the postal service from changing its operations and service levels – including to prevent US leader Donald Trump from obstructing this process.

The US presidential election is due November 3, 2020.