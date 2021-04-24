US President Joe Biden admitted, on Saturday, that the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 was a “genocide”, according to the Washington Post.

The newspaper added that this decision comes after a prolonged pressure campaign carried out by members of Congress and Armenian American groups, keen on the White House’s use of this term.

Biden had promised during his election campaign that he would recognize the atrocities that took place against the Armenians as genocide, which could contribute to fueling tensions with Turkey.

For his part, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused “third parties” of interfering in his country’s affairs on Saturday, shortly after US President Joe Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide.