A defiant and somewhat contrite Joe Biden counter-programmed this Monday, in prime time, the protagonism of the Republicans on the opening day of their national convention and the big news of the day, the announcement of the identity of Donald Trump’s tandem partner in his race for the White House. In an interview recorded on the NBC News television network, the Democratic president has admitted that his phrase “putting Trump in the crosshairs” – uttered a few days before the failed attack against the Republican – was a mistake, but he has not shown himself to be more conciliatory towards his rival in November. After weeks of criticism, also from within his own ranks, Biden has recovered the tone of his campaign, assuring that he will continue in the race because he sees himself capable of a second term despite calls for him to withdraw, and appreciating the choice of JD Vance as the Republican candidate for vice president.

With the phrase used by the president at an event with his main donors last Monday, five days before the attack on Trump, he really wanted to say that we should focus on the agenda of the Republican candidate and on “the number of lies he told during the debate” on June 27, which opened a serious crisis in the Democrats due to the poor performance of their leader. “I meant to focus on him, focus on what he is doing. It was a mistake to use the word [diana]”He clarified, in a context in which he assured his interlocutors that it was time to stop talking about the debate and focus on “defeating Trump” and, to do so, “focus” on him. “Enough of talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in the crosshairs,” was the literal phrase.

But, pressed by the interviewer, Lester Holt, about the dangerous consequences of tense rhetoric – on Sunday, well-known Republicans accused Biden of having instigated the attack with that phrase – the president, who a few hours earlier had advocated lowering the tone, criticized Trump’s incendiary rhetoric for years and gave several examples, such as when the Republican threatened a bloodbath if he loses the election, his words when haranguing the protesters who stormed the Capitol in January 2021 or his jokes in poor taste, such as the one about the brutal attack suffered by Nancy Pelosi’s husband, who he said had “hit himself with a hammer.”

“I’m not the guy who said I wanted to be a dictator on day one. I’m not the guy who refused to accept the election result (…); you can’t just love your country when you win, so the focus was on what he was saying,” said the president, clearly alluding to Trump. “How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says? Do you just not say anything because it might incite someone?” he defended himself, in reference to one of his campaign slogans, the defense of a democracy in danger. “Look, I don’t participate in that rhetoric. My opponent does use that rhetoric. He talks about how there will be a bloodbath if he loses, he talks about how he’s going to pardon, although, in reality, I suppose he will suspend the sentences of all those who were arrested and sentenced to jail for what happened at the Capitol.”

Biden said he was not sure whether the attempted assassination of Trump would alter the course of the election and was more concerned about ensuring that candidates, such as independent Robert Kennedy, had the level of protection provided by the Secret Service, which was widely criticized for its role in the attack on Trump on Saturday. The way people talk about politicians strikes the Democrat as an alarming symptom of tension. “When you go through certain rural areas of the country, you see people with signs, big Trump signs with a sign in the middle that says ‘F(uck) Biden’ and a little boy holding up his middle finger,” he lamented. “It’s the kind of thing that is incendiary and ruthless,” he added, adding to his criticism of Trumpist rhetoric.

After a brief examination of conscience, he focused on defending his candidacy once again. He reiterated that he does not intend to abandon the race, although he admitted that the questions about his age (81 years old) are legitimate and logical, but that he is supported by his experience (“I have been doing this for a long time”) and his mental acuity, which “has been quite good” in deciding to continue. Nevertheless, he said he listens to those who express doubts about his ability due to age. “I listen to them,” he said categorically.

Knowing what’s happening outside means understanding what’s going to happen inside, so don’t miss anything. KEEP READING

“I’m old, but I’m only three years older than Trump, first of all. And second of all, my mental acuity has been pretty good. In three and a half years, I’ve gotten more done than any president has in a long time. I’m willing to be judged on that.” But, he continued, “I understand why people say, ‘Gosh, he’s 81. Wow. What’s he going to be when he’s 83, 84? ’ It’s a legitimate question.” The interviewer asked him who he consults about his age-related concerns: “Me. I’ve been doing this for a long time.”

Biden also weighed in on the choice of Vance as Trump’s running mate. Asked what the choice says about the Republican leader’s values, the Democrat replied: “He’s going to surround himself with people who completely agree with him.” Chuckling, he also recalled some of Vance’s unfavorable comments about Trump, during the Ohio senator’s ascendancy, when he was one of his most vocal critics.

Biden’s interview is the latest in a series of events, rallies and appearances since his dismal performance during his debate with Trump on June 27. Alarmed by his halting speech, many Democratic lawmakers have wondered, many aloud, whether he has the stamina and mental agility to challenge Trump, but Saturday’s attack on his rival has silenced debate over his suitability, giving him momentary relief. The interview with NBC News had been announced before the attack on the Republican.