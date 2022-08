How did you feel about this matter?

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Department of Justice “enforces the law impartially, without fear or favoritism.”

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday that he “personally approved” that a court order was requested to search the home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, an action carried out by the FBI earlier this week.

He also informed that he asked the Justice to end the secrecy on the search warrant, whose objective would be to find confidential documents that Trump would have taken from the White House when he left the presidency instead of turning them over to the historical archive, as required by law.

“The Department of Justice has filed a motion to make the warrant and receipt public [da busca] in light of the former president’s public confirmation that the search took place, the circumstances and substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland said.

After the search, Trump and supporters spoke of a “witch hunt”. The former president said the search was a reaction by the Biden administration to the good performance of candidates he backed in the GOP primaries and his intention to run for president again in 2024.

On Thursday, Garland denied political persecution. “Defending the rule of law means applying the law impartially, without fear or favoritism. Under my supervision, that is exactly what the Department of Justice is doing,” he said.