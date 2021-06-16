No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Biden administration: The talks between the American and Russian presidents are practical and non-controversial

by admin_gke11ifx
June 16, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 4 mins read
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“It’s not about the push of a button,” the official added after the summit between the two presidents in Geneva. “It will take some time to see if these potential areas of cooperation actually lead to results, we don’t know.”

A joint US-Russian statement, following the conclusion of a summit between the two countries’ presidents, on Wednesday, confirmed that a comprehensive bilateral dialogue will be launched on strategic stability, in an effort to reduce tension between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart said, Vladimir Putin, in the statement, noted that Moscow and Washington are able to make progress in implementing common goals, even in times of tension.

The statement that followed Geneva Summit, that tension does not prevent the United States and Russia from ensuring predictability in the strategic sphere, reducing the risks of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.

The two presidents stated that the recent extension of START was “a testament to our commitment to nuclear arms control. Today we reaffirm our adherence to the principle that there can be no winners and no unleashed in a nuclear war.”

Biden and Trump noted that the dialogue that will be launched will be substantive and vital, and then added that “through this dialogue, we aim to lay the foundation for future arms control and risk mitigation measures.”

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.