US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has released 50 million barrels of oil from the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) following talks with China National Energy Administration Chairman Zhang Jianhua on according to a new report.

Internal Department of Energy calendars were first obtained by Americans for Public Trust [Americanos pela Confiança Pública, em tradução livre] and published by Fox News on the afternoon of Friday (4).

Granholm, the former Michigan governor, has spoken with Zhang on at least two previous occasions in 2021 — November 19 and 21 — after which the White House released millions of barrels of oil from its strategic reserves.

“I brought other countries together to contribute to the solution,” President Joe Biden said at the time. “India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom have all agreed to release additional oil from their reserves. And China can do more too. This coordinated action will help us deal with the supply shortage, which in turn helps alleviate the prices.”

While China was expected to simultaneously release a portion of its oil reserves to the market, it did the opposite and expanded its energy reserves in subsequent months, said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Republican of Washington), in a June 2022 letter to Secretary Granholm.

“Before informing the American people of her plans to undermine our energy security by depleting the SPR at record rates for political purposes ahead of the midterm elections, Secretary Granholm reportedly first secretly consulted with the Chinese Communist Party,” he said. Representative McMorris Rodgers in a statement following Friday’s news.

“Since then, the Department of Energy — under your leadership — has sold millions of barrels of oil from our reserves to China — the biggest polluter in the world,” she added. “It seems that Secretary Granholm meant this when she said that America should ‘learn’ from what China is doing.”

Rep. Steve Scalise (Republican from Louisiana) also took the opportunity to condemn the White House’s conduct following the revelations. “The Biden administration has secretly collaborated with the Chinese Communist Party to help lower energy prices in China, while hard-working American taxpayers have been forced to pay more at the pump here at home,” said the House Majority Leader. “They always put America last.”

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, by August 2023, the level of strategic oil reserves has fallen to its lowest level since August 1983.

“Solving the climate crisis means engaging with competitors and allies in clear and substantive discussions — especially among the nations that emit the most carbon pollution into the atmosphere,” a department spokesperson told Fox News. “All of us must face the transnational challenge of climate change on our planet.”

© 2023 National Review. Published with permission. Original in English: ‘They Always Put America Last’: Scalise Condemns Biden Energy Sec following China Oil Revelations