The United States government, chaired by Democrat Joe Biden, released a report this Thursday (6) that blames the administration of Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021) for not having developed a plan to facilitate the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. after 20 years of war.

According to a summary of the document, released by the White House, the Trump administration did not provide Biden with any plans on how to carry out the troop withdrawal or how to withdraw American citizens from the country, as well as their Afghan allies.

“In fact, there was no plan in place when President Biden took office” in January 2021, the document alleged.

At a press conference, White House spokesman John Kirby argued that there was a lack of preparation by Trump, saying the former president’s decisions “limited” the options available to Biden.

Among other points, Kirby cited Trump’s decision to reduce the presence of American troops in Afghanistan to 2,500, the lowest point since the war began in 2001, and said that he did not allocate enough resources to a concession system. visas to US Afghan allies.

According to the spokesperson, Biden’s team took advantage of the months leading up to his arrival at the White House, after having won the November 2020 elections, to ask Trump’s advisors for elaborate plans for the American exit from Afghanistan, but discovered that there was nothing.

This Thursday, the White House sent Congress the full version of the report containing confidential information and analyzing US preparations for the withdrawal, which was marred by the attack on Kabul airport, claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) and where About 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers were killed.

The chaotic withdrawal in August 2021 meant a drop in approval levels for Biden, who failed to pull out of Afghanistan all the Afghans who fought alongside Washington and had to watch the seizure of millions of dollars in American military equipment by the Taliban.

The Republican opposition in Congress has criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghan withdrawal and has been calling for the report to be delivered for months, which finally happened on Thursday.

The report was written over the past few months by different government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and State.