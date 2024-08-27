In a letter, the company’s CEO says that the White House wanted to take down posts about Covid-19 in 2021

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday (Aug. 26, 2024) that the government of US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) pressured his company to censor content about Covid-19 during the pandemic. The information is contained in letter sent by Zuckerberg to a committee of the US House of Representatives. Here is the fullin English (PDF – 82 kB).

“In 2021, senior Biden administration officials, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed intense frustration with our teams when we did not comply.”, the letter reads. “Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to remove the content, and we own our decisions.”, says the text.

Meta is responsible for social networks such as Facebook and Instagram. In the letter, Zuckerberg said he considered the actions of the US government to be wrong.

“I believe the government pressure was wrong and I regret that we were not more open about it. I also think we made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we would not make today.”, he declared.

“As I told our teams at the time, I firmly believe that we should not compromise our content standards due to pressure from any government in any direction – and we are ready to respond if something like this happens again.“, he said.

In addition to the pressure to censor posts about Covid-19, Zuckerberg reported that the FBI (Federal Bureau of InvestigationUS investigation agency) warned Meta “about a potential Russian disinformation operation on the Biden family” before the 2020 election.

“When we saw a New York Post story reporting allegations of corruption involving the family of then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, we sent it to fact-checkers for review.,” Zuckerberg said, adding that he had temporarily suppressed the report while awaiting verification.

“It has since become clear that the story was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we should not have suppressed the story. We have changed our policies and processes to ensure this does not happen again – for example, we do not temporarily suppress things in the US while we wait for fact-checkers to report.”, reads the letter.