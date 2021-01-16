Officials on behalf of US President-elect Joseph Biden are negotiating with Iran on the terms of Washington’s return to the nuclear deal. This was reported by 12 channel Israeli television on Saturday 16 January.

According to the channel, a few days before the inauguration, Biden officials notified Israel that they were looking for a way to return to the nuclear deal with Tehran.

In addition, the channel reported that Israel intends to try to improve Iran’s nuclear deal and include restrictions on support for terrorist activities and the Iranian ballistic missile program.

Regarding the possibility of military action against Iran by the United States during the remaining days of the presidency of the current American leader Donald Trump, the channel expressed the opinion that there would be no attack.

Earlier on January 16, the UK, Germany and France called on Iran to stop research and development work for the production of uranium metal.

Earlier, on January 5, Iran managed to complete uranium enrichment at the level of 20%. It was reported that the process of uranium enrichment to the level of 20% significantly exceeds the level of 4% specified in the 2015 nuclear deal.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Iran’s decision was made as a result of pressure from the United States. She also stressed that this is undoubtedly a departure from the JCPOA agreements.

On January 4, the UN called on Tehran to comply with the terms of the JCPOA and abandon uranium enrichment up to 20%, as well as cooperate with the IAEA.

In early December 2020, the Iranian authorities adopted a law on the intensification of nuclear activities. In accordance with the document, the Republic’s Atomic Energy Organization, two months after its approval, will begin to produce at least 120 kg of uranium enriched to 20% annually at the Fordow nuclear site. Uranium will be stored internally. Including the capacity for enrichment and production of enriched uranium is planned to be increased to at least 500 kg per month.

In 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA with Iran, after which it began to put pressure on the Iranian side, in fact, aimed at economic strangulation of the country. The treaty was signed in 2015 and assumed the complete lifting of international sanctions against Iran in exchange for the country’s refusal to develop its nuclear program.