DThe warning from the White House could not have been clearer. “Let us be clear: Without action from Congress, we will run out of resources by the end of the year to procure more weapons and equipment to Ukraine and to provide equipment from American military stocks,” the letter to the U.S. military released Monday said House Speaker Mike Johnson. There is no “magic pot”, you have “no more money – and almost no time left”.

The letter is the latest climax in a dispute between Republicans and Democrats that has been simmering for months over further aid for Ukraine. In return, the Republican congressional leadership is demanding increased border protection and stricter asylum laws.

Johnson’s reaction was not long in coming. The Biden administration has not taken into account any of the Republicans’ “legitimate concerns,” he wrote on Platform Aid funded by American taxpayers.”

Johnson calls for concessions on migration policy

In October, President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve a $100 billion spending package that includes $61 million for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and other funds for Taiwan and security on the southern border. However, Johnson has already made it clear that he will not approach the Democrats without concessions on migration policy.



With a view to next year’s presidential election, Republicans often publicly argue that the money is better off in their own country. On Monday, Johnson continued to write on X that the “catastrophe” at the border with Mexico was being ignored. An additional national security spending package must “start at our own border.” Johnson called on the Democrats to negotiate “sensibly”. As CNN reports, negotiations are currently suspended due to major disagreements.







The Democrats, in turn, argue that aid to Ukraine is also defending the Western value system. Monday’s letter said Congress has so far approved $111 billion “for Ukraine and critical U.S. national security needs.” Around sixty percent of these remained in their own country to support American weapons manufacturers or intelligence operations. Overall, the United States’ “military readiness” has improved because it has repurchased equipment sent to Ukraine.

Blockade by the isolationist wing of the Republicans

The Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, wants to introduce a new package in the second chamber this week that, among other things, combines aid money for Ukraine and Israel with new funds for protecting the southern border. A cross-party solution must be found in the Democratically controlled Senate: 60 of the 100 votes are needed to vote on a draft. In the House of Representatives, which is dominated by Republicans, there is actually a cross-party majority for aid to Ukraine. The blockade largely comes from the isolationist wing of the Republicans, which Johnson needs to win over with stricter migration regulations.

If further American aid does not materialize, the White House outlines serious consequences in the letter. Ukraine would be “brought to its knees on the battlefield” and Russia’s “military victories” would become more likely. Congress must decide whether to “continue fighting for freedom around the world or ignore the lessons of history and let Putin’s autocracy win.”