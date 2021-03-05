United States President Joe Biden at the White House. TOM BRENNER / Reuters

The Biden Administration has secretly imposed time limits on drone attacks targeting suspected terrorists and commando raids outside war zones in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, according to The New York Times. The measure was not publicly announced when it was introduced on January 20, the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. The authorities are also reviewing how much room for maneuver to give the military and the CIA in counterterrorism operations compared to those established during the government of Donald Trump.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was the one who imposed the restriction, according to Administration employees who spoke on condition of anonymity. The modifications to the attack plans also included that the Army and the CIA must have the approval of the White House before attempting a mission to kill or capture suspects in areas where the US Armed Forces have few or no troops. , like Somalia, Yemen and Libya. During the Trump era, this permission was not necessary, but they did require the approval of the US ambassador of the country where the operation was carried out, meet certain requirements and justify the attack.

Legal issues

The authorities in charge of this matter explained to the US newspaper that these stricter controls are an interim solution while the Biden administration reviews the anti-terrorism policy and procedures to kill or capture suspects outside the combat zones established by the Trump Administration. Despite the fact that the former Republican president significantly relaxed the limits on anti-terrorist attacks outside the war zones, which carry legal and political problems, the number of missions was lower during his term than during the Barack Obama Administration, according to The New York Times.

The use of drones for counterterrorism operations has been used for the last three US administrations. In Obama’s first term, with Biden as vice president, there was a significant escalation in targeted assassinations using remotely piloted aircraft. In his second term, significant restrictions were imposed on this practice. The changes adopted by Biden since he arrived at the White House have practically paralyzed this type of operation.

