How did you feel about this matter?

Attorney General Merrick Garland alleges that Idaho legislation violates a guideline for doctors and hospitals to perform abortions in medical emergencies.

The US Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it has filed a lawsuit against the state of Idaho over a pro-life law that will take effect on August 25.

From that date, abortion at any stage of pregnancy will be a crime punishable by up to five years in prison in the state, unless the procedure is to save the mother’s life or in cases of rape or incest.

The Justice Department alleges the legislation flouts a directive issued in July by President Joe Biden’s administration for doctors and hospitals across the country to perform emergency medical abortions.

The Democratic administration claims that federal legislation provides for abortions to be performed as a “necessary stabilizing treatment” to save a pregnant woman’s life or avoid serious health risks in emergency situations such as ectopic pregnancy, hypertension and preeclampsia, among others. others.

Attorney General Merrick Garland argued on Tuesday that Idaho law does not provide for exceptions in cases of serious risks to the mother’s health, which is why the federal government decided to file the lawsuit.

The directive is challenged in a lawsuit filed by the Texas government, which argues that federal law does not specifically state that an abortion must be performed in these situations.

The Idaho lawsuit is the first abortion-related lawsuit the Biden administration has filed against a U.S. state since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision overturning federal jurisprudence in Roe v. Wade, in 1973, and returned to the American states the freedom to legislate on the subject.