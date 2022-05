According to Jankowicz, the idea is that these influential personalities can “add context to certain tweets”.| Photo: Twitter Disclosure

The director of US President Joe Biden’s “Ministry of Truth”, Nina Jankowicz, suggested this Wednesday (11) that “verified people” (those with a blue seal of authentication of people on the social network) can edit posts from other users. .

According to Jankowicz, the idea is that these influential personalities can “add context to certain tweets” so “people get a bigger picture of events, rather than just a personal point of view.” The director’s opinion generated controversy on the social network.

The United States Department of Homeland Security created the Disinformation Governance Council, to define what is true and what is false on the internet. The new government body Joe Biden has been touted as a sort of “Ministry of Truth”, in reference to George Orwell’s classic “1984”, and was created shortly after the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk.