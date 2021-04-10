The White House announced that Roberta Jacobson, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on border issues, who has been grappling with massive increases in immigrants trying to cross into the United States, will step down 100 days after taking office.

Jacobson, a former senior US ambassador to Mexico, said in an interview that she had always intended to serve for 100 days and felt she could leave as the Biden administration had formed teams to work on the immigration issue, including

The causes of the issue are in the home countries of many immigrants.

Biden recently appointed his deputy, Kamala Harris, to oversee diplomacy with those countries – El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras – and the U.S. Agency for International Development is forming a special task force that has not yet been announced for Central America, according to informed sources.

“I never intended to return to government,” Jacobson told the Los Angeles Times. She retired on May 5, 2018. “But sometimes you get a call you can’t turn down.”

She agreed to become the border officer in the Biden administration shortly after his inauguration. “It was always set to be 100 days,” she said.