One of the issues that has been most questioned during the Joe Biden administration is migration. In this regard, various measures have recently been taken to alleviate the crisis at the border and, according to specialized sources, new announcements could be made soon.

It should be recalled that, at the beginning of June, the Biden administration announced a series of border restrictions intended to reduce the high number of arrests of undocumented immigrants. The measure had almost immediate effects and, according to official figures, has effectively reduced the number of arrests.

Following the results, according to the media Univisionfederal administration officials are reviewing public input regarding border policy, although they made it clear that they could not comment on it or discuss a decision, there is speculation that Biden is drafting a new final rule regarding border security.

The reason for this assumption is that the media found a report that claims that The federal administration is considering making asylum restrictions permanent which were initially imposed temporarily on the border with Mexico.

If so, the Current policies include curbing most asylum applications from undocumented immigrants and allowing border agents to arrest foreigners for expedited deportation proceedings will become the norm.

This would mean that the United States would eliminate the possibility, which has been in place for decades, for any foreigner who crossed the border, even through unauthorized areas, and expressed fear for his life if deported, he had the right to apply for asylum.

Migrant detention and deportation policies could become permanent. Photo:AFP Share

Who is not affected by the border restrictions?

It should be remembered that, although Current restrictions imposed on the US-Mexico border could become permanent, These do not apply in certain cases.

Immigration laws indicate that Unaccompanied minors, or those who can demonstrate a credible fear of returning to their country, will be able to skip the restrictions current. However, the requirements for obtaining protection status for adults are stricter.