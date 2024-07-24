The US president is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Washington time to explain the reasons for his resignation, defend his legacy and guarantee that he is fit to continue serving in his role until January, when he will be replaced by Kamala Harris, who all indications are will be the Democratic candidate, or the Republican Donald Trump.

Biden announced on Sunday that he was throwing in the towel in his efforts to seek reelection. He did so with a message on social media X sent from his beach house in the state of Delaware, where he took refuge after learning last week that he had contracted Covid. A few minutes later, in another post, he expressed his support for Harris to be his successor.

The president has been absent from public life this past week, although in the eye of the storm. On Monday, he spoke by phone at the event in Wilmington, also in Delaware, where the transfer of Biden’s campaign workers to the vice president’s campaign was made official.

Biden returned to the White House the next day after testing negative for the coronavirus, and was seen briefly boarding Air Force One and landing at a base near Washington.

The Oval Office, one of the rooms with the most history in the White House, is used only on very solemn occasions. The message with which Biden will say goodbye to five decades of one of the most relevant political careers in Washington is, without a doubt, one of them.

