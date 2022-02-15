US President Joe Biden addressed the citizens of Russia, urging them not to be afraid of the United States, NATO or Ukraine. His address was broadcast by the White House on its YouTube-channel.

We do not threaten the Russians and do not want destabilization in Russia. I appeal to the citizens of Russia – you are not our enemies. And I don’t believe that anyone wants a bloody and destructive war against Ukraine, a country with which you have such close ties, shared history and culture. 77 years ago, our peoples fought side by side to end the worst war in history. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Biden also said that Russia has concentrated more than 150,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine. According to him, the invasion could happen despite the close ties between the two neighboring countries and their shared history.

150 000Russian military remains on the border with Ukraine, according to Joe Biden

What else did Biden say in his address?

Biden said he refused to send American troops to Ukraine in the event of hostilities there. At the same time, the United States will be committed to the principle of NATO’s collective defense, the American leader assured.

While I will not send the US military to fight in Ukraine, we have supplied the Ukrainian military with equipment to help them defend themselves. For the same purpose, we train them, advise them, provide intelligence data. And make no mistake: the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory. <...> An attack on one of the NATO countries is an attack on all [членов альянса] See also 9% increase in the marriages of male and female citizens of other nationalities Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

In addition, he denied the information that Washington and the NATO member states intend to place missiles on the territory of Ukraine.

Let me be clear about what we don’t do. The United States and NATO are not a threat to Russia. Ukraine does not threaten Russia. The US and NATO do not have missiles in Ukraine. We have no plans to place them there Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

hard answer

Also in his address, Joe Biden promised a tough response in the event of an attack on Americans in Ukraine. According to him, the United States is not looking for a confrontation with Russia, but in the event of an attack on the Americans, they will respond harshly. Among other things, the American leader assessed the likelihood of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

We are ready to respond decisively if Russia attacks Ukraine, and this still remains very likely. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

The US President added that Washington remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the situation. He agreed with the proposals of Russian President Vladimir Putin to follow the path of diplomacy in the situation around Ukraine. According to him, the US and Russia should work on a diplomatic solution to the situation along with European partners and allies.

See also Russia accuses the West of making it "lose patience" Yesterday the Russian government publicly offered to continue diplomacy, I agree, we should use every diplomatic opportunity Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Speaking about possible anti-Russian sanctions that Western countries are threatening to impose in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden expressed concerns about rising prices.

I won’t pretend it won’t hurt. This could affect energy prices. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

He added that possible sanctions against Russia would also affect the United States itself. Washington is taking steps to ease the pressure on US energy markets and counter rising prices by coordinating with major energy suppliers and consumers, he said.

“Invasion” of Russia

On February 11, the American agency Bloomberg named February 15 the date of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine. According to anonymous sources “familiar with the matter”, Russia’s actions may include a provocation in the Donbass or an attack on Kiev. “Any action can begin as early as next Tuesday,” the news agency reports the words of the interlocutors. However, they did not provide any evidence to support their claim.

Related materials:

On February 12, Politico reported that US President Joe Biden declared February 16 the day the Russian “invasion” of Ukraine began. He named this date during negotiations with the leaders of Western countries, the European Union and NATO. Several US officials have confirmed the president’s statement. It is specified that Washington warned the allies that a “flurry of missile strikes and cyber attacks” would precede the direct offensive.

Later, the British newspaper The Sun, in its material, named the exact time and date of the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. A full-scale operation, according to the publication, should begin in the early morning (4:00 Moscow time, 3:00 Kyiv time) on February 16. Similar information appeared in the publication Mirror.

4:00February 16 Russia will invade Ukraine, according to the British newspaper The Sun

The Sun, referring to US intelligence information, wrote about “200,000 Russian troops” who, after launching a massive missile attack on Ukrainian command posts, will launch a full-scale offensive along the entire border at three in the morning.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov commented on the reports of the British media about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He answered the question whether Ukrainians should worry or they can sleep peacefully today.