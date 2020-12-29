President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. JONATHAN ERNST / Reuters

With less than a month to go until Inauguration Day, the one in which the new president of the United States is sworn in on the steps of the nation’s Capitol, Joe Biden has exploded this Monday against his rival in the past elections, accusing him of exert a strong obstruction to your power transition team. Specifically, the president-elect has declared from Wilmington (Delaware), where he has his residence, that neither the Department of Defense nor the Office of Management and Budget (OMB, acronym in English) are collaborating through the political leaders under the command Trump with the Democrats.

Biden has distinguished between the flawless career professionals who work in these agencies – who are collaborating enormously – versus those placed in office by the outgoing president. The behavior shown by government agencies has been “exemplary” in cooperation. However, there have only been restrictions on the part of the political positions of the Trump Administration in their departure time. “We cannot afford to waste time,” emphasized Biden.

In Biden’s opinion, the obstacles and obstacles that his transition team is experiencing are “irresponsible” to say the least. The next president of the United States made these comments after holding a meeting with about 20 of his advisers on national security matters. “At this time we are not getting all the information we need from the outgoing Administration in key areas of national security,” the Democrat declared.

President-elect Biden delivers remarks following his briefing with national security and foreign policy agency review team members. Tune in: https://t.co/GhYVOPiHw8 – Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@ Transition46) December 28, 2020

The president-elect insisted on the resistance that his team faces and warned that all these delays are only opening gaps so that the enemies of the United States can enter through them, citing the massive cyberattack that compromised the heart of the US Administration at the beginning. of this month.

Traditionally, administrations collaborate with the team of the candidate who wins the elections to carry out a smooth transfer of power, especially to preserve national security, but the current occupant of the White House, far from doing that, also refuses to acknowledge their defeat in the elections on November 3. Trump insists that electoral fraud has occurred and has ruled out meeting with Biden. Nor is it clear that he will attend the inauguration of his rival.

The task that awaits Biden when he comes to power is of colossal proportions. Not only will it have to cope with a pandemic that has already claimed 330,000 lives, but it will also have to rebuild an economy that suffers the worst crisis since the Great Recession of the 1930s. “We have learned with great pain this year the consequences of not be prepared, “said the future president in reference to the covid crisis.

