Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused President Donald Trump of pandering to extremists who assassinated Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. This is stated in a statement published on website Biden’s campaign headquarters.

On Wednesday, October 8, it became known that the United States authorities have indicted 13 men who are suspected of conspiring to kidnap the head of state.

“As Governor Whitmer worked to protect her state from a deadly pandemic and saved many lives, President Trump called for Michigan to be liberated. This appeal was heard. When protesters with swastikas, Confederate flags, hanging loops and machine guns came to the Michigan capitol and repeated the president’s calls to “shut it down in prison,” President Trump called them very good people, ”Biden said in a statement.

He noted that such conspiracies are the result of “President Trump’s allusions to racism and his tolerance of hatred.”

Whitmer herself at a press conference on Wednesday called Trump an accomplice in extremist speeches in the United States.

The Governor of Michigan accused the American leader of encouraging the actions of extremist groups, citing the president’s inability to condemn white supremacists, opposing the program of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden against Trump’s policies.

“When our leaders meet, encourage, and fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions, and are thus complicit,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Oct. 8 that seven people associated with the Wolverine Watchmen are in custody on suspicion of trying to “ignite a civil war” and conspiracy to kidnap the governor. They face life imprisonment. Representatives of the prosecutor’s office at a press conference said that the US authorities had detained 13 extremists.

According to the Western District of Michigan Attorney Andrew Birge, the defendants discussed their plans on social media. Information about the conspiracy was obtained, inter alia, from “confidential sources and from employees working undercover.”

The conspirators, according to authorities, established surveillance of the Whitmer house and discussed the possibility of “detonating an explosive device to distract the attention of the police.” They tested one such bomb filled with submunitions. During the abduction of the governor, they planned to “use an electric shock”.