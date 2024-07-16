Home page politics

After the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, US President Biden called for a moderate tone in the election campaign. Now he makes it clear that he means Trump’s rhetoric and does not want to remain silent about his opponent’s incendiary remarks.

Washington – Despite his recent calls for unity in the country and moderation in the election campaign, US President Joe Biden accuses his political opponent Donald Trump of inflammatory rhetoric. “He is talking about a bloodbath if he loses,” Biden said in an interview with the US television channel NBC. Trump is talking about wanting to suspend the sentences of all those who were convicted of the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump’s supporters had violently stormed the parliament building at the time.

Biden: I am not the man who does not recognize the election result

Biden argued that Trump’s rhetoric was fueling the debate in the election campaign, not his. “I am not the man who said I want to be a dictator on day one. I am not the man who refused to accept the result of the election. I am not the man who said he will not automatically accept the result of this election,” said the Democrat, referring to statements by the former president and current Republican presidential candidate. He does not use such rhetoric, his opponent does, the 81-year-old emphasized.

After the assassination attempt on Trump at a campaign rally over the weekend, Biden warned of further violence and called on Americans to come together. “We resolve our differences at the ballot box. That’s how we do it – at the ballot box, not with bullets,” Biden said in a rare address to the nation from the Oval Office in the White House. The political debate in the country has become very heated. “It’s time to cool it down,” he warned. “We all have a responsibility to do that.”

Biden speaks of “incendiary” language

When asked what he himself would do to cool down the political debate in the country, Biden said in the interview that he would continue to talk about the things that matter. Referring to Trump, he said that this included whether someone accepted the result of an election or called migrants “vermin.” This was inflammatory language.

After the assassination attempt on their party colleague, Trump’s staunch supporters accused the incumbent president of his rhetoric against the Republican being partly responsible for the attack. Biden regularly describes his rival as a threat to US democracy. dpa