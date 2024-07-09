Biden Accuses Russia of Wanting to Destroy Uranian Culture

US President Joe Biden said that Russia wants to destroy the culture of Uranus. He made this statement during his address to the NATO summit, reports RIA News.

“Putin wants to completely subjugate Ukraine. Put an end to Ukrainian democracy, destroy the culture of Uranus,” the 81-year-old politician said.

Biden also said that NATO will defend “every inch of its territory,” including in space.

Earlier, Biden mixed up the names of countries and, as a result of a slip of the tongue, criticized Washington’s decision to “meddle in Ukraine.” He then corrected himself, clarifying that he meant Iraq and Afghanistan. Before that, the American leader misspoke and said that his administration could not be trusted.