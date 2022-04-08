“The attack on a Ukrainian station is a new horrific atrocity committed by Russia, targeting civilians trying to leave and be safe,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

AFP reporters at the scene saw at least thirty bodies, while Moscow denied responsibility for this bombing, stressing that it did not have a missile of the type that was used, and condemned what it considered a “provocation” by Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he considered Russia’s “unlimited evil”, as he put it.

Kramatorsk is located in the Donbas basin under Ukrainian control, but the rest of this region has been controlled since 2014 by pro-Moscow separatists.

Meanwhile, Biden on Friday thanked the Slovak government for its decision to supply Kyiv with the S-300 anti-aircraft system, after it received four Patriot anti-missile batteries from NATO.

“As Russian forces reposition themselves for the next phase of this war, I have asked my administration to spare no effort to provide the Ukrainian army with the modern weapons it needs to defend its country,” Biden added.