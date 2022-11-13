US President Joe Biden spoke with the leaders of Japan and South Korea today about rising tensions over North Korea. Biden accused North Korea of ​​”provocative behavior” and said the United States, Japan and South Korea are “more aligned than ever”.

Biden did this at the ASEAN summit, the association of Southeast Asian countries.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said ahead of the meeting between the three leaders that North Korea has fired about 50 missiles since May. This also included long-range missiles and missiles that can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned that North Korea will conduct more missile tests in the near future. He called North Korea’s behavior “unprecedented.”

The three also spoke to each other about the war in Ukraine and about tensions with China over Taiwan. Biden will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping tomorrow in Indonesia at a G20 summit. His conversation with the Japanese prime minister and South Korean president was a preparation for that. See also US Sports at a Glance: What You Missed That Night in the NBA, NFL, and NHL

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: