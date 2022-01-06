US President Joe Biden accused his predecessor, Donald Trump, of obstructing a peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 elections, which led to unrest in Washington and the storming of the Capitol. His words are quoted by the newspaper The New York Times…

Without naming Trump by name, Biden accused his predecessor and his supporters of “putting a knife to the throat of American democracy.” “For the first time in our history, the president not only lost the election, he tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power when a violent crowd broke into the Capitol,” the politician said in a speech marking the anniversary of the storming of the Capitol.

Biden also accused the ex-president of observing the unrest in the capital from the White House, without taking any action for several hours to end the violence and storm the Capitol. He also rebuked Trump for trying to rewrite history and spread lies about the 2020 presidential election. “He did this because he values ​​power above principles, because he puts his own interests above the interests of his country,” the American leader emphasized.

The storming of the Capitol building took place on January 6, 2021, during a rally of supporters of former US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as the next head of state. The protests led to widespread clashes with police. Five people were killed and dozens were detained.