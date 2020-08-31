Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has accused American leader Donald Trump of inciting hatred and encouraging violence in society. Democrat’s statement published on its official website.

“What does President Trump think will happen if he continues to fan the flames of hatred and division in our society and use the politics of fear to incite his supporters? He thoughtlessly encourages violence, ”the politician said. So Biden commented on the ongoing actions against racism in the country.

Related materials Superfailure Trump’s opponents cannot agree. Their differences will help him become president again

According to the Democrat, Trump is not capable of being the head of state, as public tensions have increased during his rule and the division between different groups has increased.

Earlier, Joe Biden and US vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris accused Trump of inciting violence at the protests. In their opinion, the head of state sees this as a political benefit and wants more violence, not less.

Since late May, mass protests have been taking place across the country, accompanied by riots and clashes with the police. Protesters cite racism and police brutality as the cause of death for African Americans. In some states, protests escalated into riots with pogroms, looting, gunfire and arson.