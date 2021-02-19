Russia wants to weaken the European project and NATO alliance, as well as undermine the transatlantic unity. This was announced on Friday, February 19, by US President Joe Biden during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 19.

“Russia wants to weaken the European project and the NATO alliance. Wants to undermine transatlantic unity and our resolve. It is much easier for the Kremlin to threaten individual countries than negotiate with a united and strong transatlantic alliance, ”Biden said.

According to him, the United States needs to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty from Russia. He stressed that the difficulties in relations with Russia are as real as with China. However, Biden concluded that Washington was not going to get involved in the conflict.

“We want a future in which all countries can choose their own path without threats of violence and interference. Our task is to resist rivalry, but it should not exclude interaction on issues that concern us all, ”said the US President.

Earlier, on February 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States and Russia, under the current American leader, are unlikely to find agreement on most current problems, but it is necessary to continue the dialogue.

At the same time, a day earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the United States does not stop cynical attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia. Moscow, according to the diplomat, has no illusions about future relations with the United States under Biden’s presidency.

It is known that the Munich conference is being held online on February 19-20. It will be attended by, among others, American President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Special Envoy for Climate Affairs John Kerry.

On February 12, it became known that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not plan to speak at the event. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian leader, later said there were no boycotts of the Munich Security Conference. At the same time, he stressed that he did not know who would participate from Russia in this event.