Joe Biden accused a group of Republicans of threatening to shut down the US Cabinet

US President Joe Biden believes that the government shutdown will affect all Americans. About it reports NDTV.

For the possible shutdown, the American leader blamed a group of Republicans in the United States Congress who set their own conditions for the adoption of a government funding program despite an agreement between the head of state and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy.

According to the head of the White House, the shutdown of the United States government will affect, in particular, food security, cancer research and children’s educational programs. “It’s time for Republicans to do the job they were elected to do in America,” Biden said.

It was previously reported that the US House of Representatives committee intends to hold the first impeachment hearings against Biden next Thursday, September 28. The personal and business bank records of the American leader’s son Hunter and his brother James are expected to be presented to the court.