Republicans Accuse Biden of Weakness for Refusing to Talk to Russia About Ukraine

The Biden administration’s refusal to negotiate with Russia over Ukraine is a sign of weakness, a Republican Party official attending the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee said, reports TASS.

“This is the very reason why Donald Trump must win the upcoming election,” he added, saying that Trump, if he wins the presidential election in November, “will negotiate from a position of strength.”

Earlier, a Republican Party functionary said during a convention in Milwaukee that Donald Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, would be ready to discuss the Ukrainian conflict directly with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On Monday, July 15, the Republican Party convention kicked off in Milwaukee, where Trump was nominated as a candidate for US President. Vice President James David Vance will run for president with him.