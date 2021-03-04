Areas on the border between the United States and Mexico have become less safe and open to criminals since President Joe Biden came to power. This was stated by the sheriff of Cochis County in Arizona, Mark Daniels, reports The Washington Times.

According to him, by stopping the construction of the wall, the new administration ignored the existing high-speed roads intended for border guards. As a result, due to the absence of a physical barrier on the southern border, members of the drug cartels were able to freely use convenient routes and penetrate deep into the United States. “We literally built roads for drug cartels,” Daniels said.

Related materials

The sheriff explained that the border security services are not able to fully contain the influx of illegal migrants, as well as smugglers who smuggle people and drugs across the border.

Texas congressman Michael McCall also expressed dissatisfaction with the new immigration policy. “Everything good that has been done over the past four years in the fight against illegal migration will be ruined in a few months,” he noted.

On February 19, Washington embarked on the first phase of a program “aimed at re-establishing safe and orderly paperwork on the southwest border.” Within its framework, migrants are helped to issue a virtual registration, after which they are allowed to cross the border. At the same time, migrants are now waiting for consideration of their requests and court hearings in the United States, and not in Mexico, as it was under Donald Trump.

Prior to this, Biden stopped funding the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. The statement said that the new US administration “will not allow American taxpayers to spend money on the construction of a wall on the border.” He also stopped the state of emergency operating at the border since 2019.