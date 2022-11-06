President Biden’s U.S. Gas Price Figures Fall Below Automobile Association Figures

US President Joe Biden was accused of lying about the cost of gasoline in the country. In his Twitter-account he said. that the price of fuel at gas stations is currently $3.19 per gallon (about 3.8 liters).

“Right now, the most common price at gas stations in the country is $3.19 a gallon. This is progress,” he wrote.

However, by data American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price at gas stations is at the level of 3.8 dollars per gallon, which was 19 percent higher than the figure indicated by the president. At the same time, of all US states, only in Texas and Georgia, the price of fuel was below $3.2.

Earlier, the Nobel laureate in economics Paul Krugman called the rise in gasoline prices a blow to the US Democratic Party before the elections. When gasoline hit $5 a gallon a few months ago, the Democratic Party’s ratings went up substantially, he said. But now that gas prices have risen again, the Democrats’ chances of winning have declined.