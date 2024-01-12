Ukrainian war, the USA officially withdraws. “Support for Kiev stopped”

Sensational turning point in war in UkraineThe USA officially exit the military aid plan a Kiev. Biden has noted that there is no possibility of reaching an agreement with the Republicans to unlock new resources. It's about goodbye. The White House statement leaves no room for interpretation, the United States has given up Zelensky. US support for Ukraine in its war against Russiait stopped“. This is the message from the spokesperson of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, after the funds allocated by Congress They were sold out. In a certain sense, this is a situation that has already been announced. At the beginning of December, it was White House budget director Shalanda Youngto send a letter to Congress alerting leaders that, without approval of new aid, economic support to Kiev it would be over soon.

To convince the Congress American to approve the new request for funding from the White House, President Joe Biden he had tried to make use of Volodymyr's presence Zelenskyflew to Washington just for try to convince deputies and senators Americans. “These delays they are exactly what Vladimir Putin wants“, the Ukrainian president told the members of Congress. His appeal, however, fell on deaf ears. And this time, barring second thoughts, the funds destined for Ukraine are finished for real.

