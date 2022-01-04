Joe Biden facing tough challenges in 2022

Joe Biden’s final year was gloomy, marked by announcements of booster doses and distribution of 500 million free tests to halt the advance of Omicron. But the previous months were certainly not better as they were characterized by a chaotic exit from Afghanistan, the legislative blockade of plans “of unimaginable scope” (according to Biden), an evident resumption of Trumpism and an inflation never so high for 40 years. A gloomy picture also framed by the Russian challenge in Ukraine (buffered by a recent long telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin) and by the ever-growing shadow of China which wants to become the world’s economic and political number one.

Joe Biden with a peaking image for months

The President’s image is plunging. The latest Gallup poll gives his approval to 43%. Never has any president, with the exception of Donald Trump, been so “in bad shape” after just one year. But what perhaps most worries the democrat is the pessimism that is rampant in the country. According to an NBC poll, 71% of Americans believe the country is losing its proverbial optimism. Some observers believe that since the Second World War the United States had always been an optimistic nation, also perceived as the most powerful, but this feeling seems to be changing. The truth is that many now understand that Biden has promised everything he could not give to this divided nation. The NBC poll showed that this pessimism affects 93% of Republicans, 90% of independents and 48% of Democrats.

For Joe Biden a year, 2022, full of verdicts

What could happen in 2022? It will be a year of verdicts for the president who will have to confront the mid-term legislative elections and with the moment of truth for his ambitious package of social spending measures, the infrastructure plan on standby since November, called Build Back Better. Born as a megaproject from 3.5 trillion dollars it has been gradually scaled back to 2.2 trillion and is still not sure if it will go through as it has to overcome even the friendly fire of West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

Joe Biden and the Inflation Error

In addition to the ongoing parliamentary face-to-face, she added inflation, considered by Biden to be fleeting and by the structural Fed. Again according to Gallup, 61% of Americans, believes the economy is doing badly. This is probably not true given that the stock market has risen, unemployment has fallen, wages have risen and businesses have made large profits, but the general perception remains. Even if the Christmas shopping has been booming, the mix of variations Delta and Omicron they ruined Joe Biden’s holidays with soaring numbers of infections and record-breaking amounts of canceled flights across the country. In short, it seems that for the Democrat 2022 is preparing to be much, much more complicated than 2021. It will take strong nerves and a little luck, even if the shadow of Donald Trump it becomes more and more flashy.