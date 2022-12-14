Ten years after “the unthinkable”, the massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, where Adam Lanza killed 20 children and six teachers before committing suicide, Joe Biden reiterates “the moral obligation to pass and enforce laws that prevent things like this from happening again” and his “determination” to ban assault weapons.

In a statement released by the White House, the president of the United States states: “We should have a sense of social guilt for having delayed in tackling this problem… We owe it to the brave young survivors and to the families who lost a part ten years ago of their soul, turn their pain into purpose.” Biden recalls signing the bipartisan Safer Communities Act a few months ago, with which “we put a stop to so-called ghost weapons, which have no serial numbers and are more difficult to trace. We have cracked down on arms trafficking and increased resources for violence prevention.”

“However, we must do more – warns the president again – I am determined to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines like those used at Sandy Hook and countless other mass shootings in America. Enough is enough. Our obligation is clear. We must eliminate these weapons that have no other purpose than to kill large numbers of people. It is within our power to do so.”

On December 14, 2012, 20-year-old Adam Lanza broke into the elementary school, shooting wildly and killing 26 people – including 20 children aged 6 and 7 – before taking his own life. Before the Sandy Hook massacre, the mentally disturbed young man had killed his mother, whose regularly held weapons he had taken, to carry out her slaughter.