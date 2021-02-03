CD Bidasoa fulfilled the tradition of recent seasons and this Wednesday added its third consecutive victory in León tonte Abanca Ademar (27-33) in one of their direct duels for the league runner-up, a clash that the visitors dominated from start to finish. If in the first round meeting in Irún Ademar surprised with a whirlwind exit and full of success that meant arriving with an unexpected income of nine goals at halftime, Bidasoa learned his lesson and fully entered the match commanding from the beginning.

The beginning was marched by the duel of success in two positions: the pivot with the visitor Julen Aginagalde and the local Marchán; and the extreme right between with Gonzalo Pérez Arce for the Leonese and Kauldi Odriozola for the Irundarras. But it was this one that disarmed Ademar, both from his natural position and also in his splits, steals and in the left-back position within a combinatorial game of those of Jacobo Cuétara that found no answer, neither in the Leonese defense nor in his other times saving goal.

Only the effectiveness in attack, with Natán Suárez and then the Chilean Erwin Feutchmann taking the witness of Marchán and Gonzalo, could hold the Ademaristas approaching rents of two goals, but they arrived with the maximum disadvantage of the entire first half at halftime (16- twenty). After the break, far from changing the tonic of the match, Bidasoa continued playing at pleasure with a very decisive first row Against a rival for whom nothing worked, and who also ended up losing the offensive inspiration that had kept him close on the scoreboard.

The Leonese squandered any minimum option to get into the match with their losses against the open defense of the Irundarras, missing even two consecutive maximum penalties and without finding Marchán in the pivot throughout the second half. After a drought in both teams, which favored the Cuétara team given its distance on the scoreboard, which reached up to seven goals (22-29), the game no longer had a history in the last quarter of the game against Ademarista impotence and the serious game and tremendously effective from his rival who took two gold points in the fight for second place.

Logroño pays dearly for its bad start and loses to Cantabria Sinfín

Cantabria Sinfín beat Logroño La Rioja 23-27 in a clash dominated at all times by Santander against a Rioja team blurred by casualties and lack of rhythm. The absence of five players weighed down Logroño from the beginning, but it was even more difficult for him not to have been able to train in good conditions in the preseason and not to have played any friendlies; As a result, the Riojan team took a long time to get into the game, or never really did, and was far from being a team that wants to fight for the runner-up.

Logroño “gave · the first half to his rival and paid for it dearly. He jumped onto the field without rhythm and without forcefulness in defense and the Cantabrian team saw the facilities they gave him and took advantage of them to place themselves with four goals difference. A very important margin if you face an opponent with little capacity to change things, as at this moment it is Logroño due to its losses and lack of rhythm.

The shortcomings of the locals were clear when they were not even able to stop the pivot José Manuel Herrero (5 goals before the break) despite the fact that the pivot was the position that the locals had best covered with Sikosek, Moreira and Sánchez Migallón. To make matters worse, Jorge Pérez was not fine in the goal either, quite the opposite than Ernesto Sánchez in that of the Cantabrians.

Thus, everything smiled at the visiting team in the first half, while Logroño barely managed to look like a consistent team; although in the end he pushed a little more in defense and managed to go to rest with an “acceptable” disadvantage of two goals (13-15). Logroño tried to be another in the second half, with Rangel in goal and a more solid defense, which at times made Cantabria nervous, which realized that what it had done so far was not enough.

The Riojan team thus managed to tie the game at 17 goals at 9 minutes into the first half; but he was already beginning to notice the fatigue of not having almost any bench players and almost immediately suffered another “downturn” that “encouraged” his rival, since in a short time he was again with a margin (18-21). In fact, with less than ten minutes to go, the Cantabrians looked close to winning and chose to manage the rhythm of the game, stop it as much as possible so that time passed.

The Logroño tried, on the contrary, of playing the final stretch as if it were a time trial, but that also played against him, because it led him to rush into various actions -In front of a spectacular Ernesto Sánchez in the Cantabrian goal- and waste balls to approach again in search of the tie. So not only did he not equalize but he finally lost ground again and lost by four goals, the same ones that he “gave away” at the beginning, to the joy of the Santander team that celebrated the victory as if they had won a final. Something that can be like that in his quest for permanence.

Matches of Matchday 18

Granollers 26 – Benidorm 25

Basin 36 – Swan 25

Logroño 23 – Auger 27

Ademar 27 – Bidasoa 33

Huesca 29 – Nava 25

Geníl 28 Bridge – Villa de Aranda 21

Cangas 31 – Valladolid 28

Anaitasuna – Guadalajara (postponed)

Puerto Sagunto – Barcelona (postponed)