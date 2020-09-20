Bidasoa-Irun (17 + 10): Sierra ;, Cavero (6, 2 pen.), Racotea (1), Zabala (1), Aginagalde (1), Salinas (2), Azkue (4) -starting seven-; Ledo (ps) ;, Crowley (3), Gey (1p), Odriozola (3), Serrano (1), De la Salud, (3, 2 pen.), Tesoriere, Da Silva and Bonanno (1).

Bada Huesca (11 + 10): Arguillas ;, Carmona, Tioumentsev (2), García (1), Benites (1), Malo (1), Nieto (2) -starting seven-; Espinha (ps); Montoya (2), Adrià Pérez (1), Nekrushets, Marcelo (4), Gucek (1), Alonso (1), Sergio Pérez (4, 3 pen.) And Pinto (1).

Scoreboard every five minutes: 3-3, 7-4, 10-6, 12-8, 14-10, 17-11 (rest); 19-13, 20-15, 23-15, 23-17, 24-19 and 27-21.

Referees: García Serradilla and Marín Lorente. They excluded the locals Tesoriere, Aginagalde and Serrano and the visitors Nekrushets (2), Marcelo (2), Nieto and Benites. Da Silva and Bonanno expelled.

Court: Artaleku Pavilion before 600 spectators. Before the match, Xoan Ledo received the award for the best stop last season.