Charitable work and humanitarian efforts are two basic components of the political orientations of the Emirates … locally, regionally and internationally. The wise leadership is keen to continue strengthening these exceptional efforts to keep pace with the challenges faced by societies across the world in order to help the most vulnerable and needy groups to overcome the difficulties that have been exacerbated by the Corona pandemic.

The work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in 2020 confirms the UAE’s keenness to serve people in times of crisis, whatever the circumstances.

“We will not turn our backs on humanity, whatever the challenges … We will continue to plant seeds of hope in all parts of the world … We will be a help and support for people everywhere.” Dubai.

Nabil’s pledge and honorable efforts resulted in positive changes brought about by the Foundation’s aid amounting to 1.2 billion dirhams in the lives of 83 million people in 82 countries around the world, during the past year, despite the repercussions of the pandemic that reduced the ability to move around the world with flexibility and speed.

They are the hands of the Emirates extending benevolence and goodness to humanity as a whole without discrimination on the basis of gender, religion or language .. These are its noble principles, original values, and civilizational message, which are reinforced by the efforts and contributions of its sons and cadres, through their unlimited generosity and volunteering, believing in the leadership approach.

