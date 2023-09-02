A very nice copy of the Ferrari 308 GTB is being auctioned in the Netherlands.

What do you get when you get one Ferrari F40 get rid of its gaudy spoilers and bumpers? Then you end up with a Ferrari 308 GTB. Technically, these cars have little to do with each other, but the 308 GTB formed the basis for the 288 GTO, which the F40 built on.

As iconic as the 288 GTO and the F40 are, the beautiful wedge shape is best shown on the 308 GTB. This is a car with near-perfect proportions that ages beautifully (unlike the 308 GT4). Especially in the stylish color Argento Auteuil, or silver, the picture is.

Besides the fact that this color simply looks very good, this is also a special specimen. It is a 308 GTB ‘Vetroresina’. Where most 308 GTBs simply have a steel body, the body of this Ferrari is made of fiberglass. Or Vetroresina, as it is so beautifully called in Italian.

This is the first series of the 308 GTB, which was built from 1975 to mid-1977. Thanks to the fiberglass body, the 308 GTB Vetroresina weighs only 1,050 kg, about 150 kg less than the later 308 GTBs. Only 712 copies of these first series were made, making this the most sought-after version of the 308 GTB.

What the V8 mid-engine is nowadays inextricably linked to Ferrari, this was still a new phenomenon at the time of the 308 GTB. The V8 had only recently been introduced in the 308 GT4. The 2.9 liter V8 from that car also found its way into the 308 GTB. The engine remained otherwise unchanged, so that both the 308 GTB, like the GT4, have 255 hp.

This beautiful Ferrari was brought to the Netherlands in 2018 and because the car dates from before 1978, it could be fitted with historical number plates. Let’s face it: that alone is a reason to opt for an early 308 GTB.

The car has 77,051 km on the counter and is currently being auctioned via Collecting Cars. You can also find all photos and information there. You can bid until Thursday evening 19.08!

