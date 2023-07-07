On safari in your own country, it’s possible with this 911.

As cool as the 992 Dakar is, this car is actually just a little too slick and too modern for the real raw rally look. That is why there is a lot to be said for a 911 Safari based on an older 911. That gives you the old school charm.

We have already seen quite a few 911 Safaris pass by, but buying a copy is not a matter of cranking up Marktplaats. There aren’t that many anymore. However, we have good news: a 911 Safari is currently being auctioned in the Netherlands at Collecting Cars.

The starting point of this creation is a Porsche 911 SC from 1978. The ‘SuperCarrera’ was delivered between 1978 and 1984 as a replacement for the Carrera. The 3.0 liter boxer engine delivers 180 hp in this variant. Nice, but so far nothing special.

What makes this car especially interesting is the conversion to ‘Safari’. For this purpose, the Elfer is equipped with special Bilstein shock absorbers, BF Goodrich all-terrain tires and underbody protection, among other things.

The chassis and tires are of course the most important parts of a Safari, but it only really becomes fun with the right accessories. That is why the car is also equipped with a battery of rally lights on the nose, a modified front bumper with towing eye, a luggage rack on the roof and – last but not least – mud flaps.

This 911 has not been a ‘garage queen’, because it has 178,487 miles on the clock, which amounts to 287,246 km. It makes a difference that the engine has recently undergone a partial overhaul and that the gearbox was overhauled in 2021. So he can take it again if it’s good.

If you are interested in a 911 Safari: this car will be auctioned via Collecting Cars. You have until Tuesday evening 19.44 to make a bid.

