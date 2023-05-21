This black Testarossa is being auctioned ‘No Reserve’, so it is guaranteed to be yours if you are the highest bidder.

When you think of a Ferrari Testarossa, either a red one or a white one probably pops into your head. Those are the two most iconic colors, but of course not the only one. For example, the Testarossa is also supplied in Nero, or black. A color that also fits the model very well. Maybe even better than red, although that is a bold statement.

Regardless of the color, the Ferrari Testarossa is a legendary car, a symbol of the 1980s. In terms of iconic status, the Testarossa is little less than Ferrari’s ‘Big Five’. And those are cars that all cost a multiple.

Just like its predecessor – the 512 BBi – the Testarossa has the characteristic flat twelve-cylinder. This has a displacement of 4.9 liters and is good for 390 hp and 490 Nm of torque. Impressive figures when you consider that the 288 GTO – which was introduced in the same year – had 400 hp and 496 Nm. Although it had four cylinders less, but still.

As you can see from the license plate, this Testarossa comes from Belgium. The car is said to have had only two owners. The current one has owned the car for 25 years. He accounts for most of the 54,800 km on the odometer, because he bought the Testarossa with less than 12,000 km.

This Testarossa in a rare color scheme is now looking for a third owner. The car is currently being auctioned through our friends van Collecting Cars. To make the auction even more exciting, this Ferrari is being auctioned ‘No Reserve’, so it will go to the highest bidder anyway. If you also want to make a bid yourself, you can do so until next Wednesday.

