Believe it or not, this BMW E30 325i belonged to an old lady and has always been stored indoors.

The BMW E30 M3 is an icon. We don’t want to detract from that, but there is a disadvantage: the M3 does not have an inline six. Fortunately, there were other variants of the E30 that did, with the most powerful version being the 325i.

Yet the most powerful six-cylinder was not the largest. The 325i had a 2.5 six-cylinder, where the 325e had a 2.7. The fact that BMW’s type designations do not correspond to the cylinder capacity is therefore nothing new.

However, bigger was not better in this case. The ‘e’ did not yet stand for hybrid, but it was the economical version with 129 hp. The 325i has 170 hp, which is closer to the 200 hp that the M3 has. So this is the version you want if you find the M3 too hardcore or too flashy (or too expensive, that is also possible).

The 325i we are discussing today is certainly not too flashy, because it is very subdued in Polaris Metallic. The interior is also classically designed, with gray ‘houndstooth’ upholstery.

This car has a special history, because until last year this 325i was still owned by the widow of the first owner. The best man had bought the car in 1986 from the BMW dealer in Brussels. After his death in 1999, his other half took the car to the Netherlands and it has not been driven since.

Ultimately, this car has only covered 42,380 kilometers in 37 years. That explains why this copy still looks neat. If that sounds like music to your ears, you should join us Collecting Cars because that is where the car is currently being auctioned. You can bid until Monday 7:44 PM!

