Modifying a 911 does not have to be very exaggerated, it can also be subtle.

If a classic is not 100% original, murder and fire (and sacrilege) are quickly shouted, but fortunately with the Porsche 911 it is not that bad. You don't immediately get stoned if you modify a 911. On the contrary, some modified 911s are extremely popular.

A Dutch 911 is currently being auctioned on Collecting Cars, with a number of subtle but beautiful adjustments having been made. This is an original 911, dating from 1968. It originally had the very first iteration of the six-cylinder boxer engine: the 2.0 liter with 130 hp.

The previous owner (or one of the previous owners) decided to give the car a personal touch. To start with, this 911 has been given a racy look with a set of 'decals'. In addition, the car has been lowered. That may not be quite the case period correctbut such a primal 911 could do with a little lowering.

In addition to the chassis, the rims have also been adjusted. The original rims have been replaced by 15-inch steel rims, which fit in well with the racing theme. Furthermore, the exhaust has been replaced by a new stainless steel exhaust system with two exhaust pipes. You can still see the hole in the bumper where the original exhaust pipe was, but hey, anyone who pays attention to that.

Has anything been done to this car mechanically? Yes, in the back there is no longer the 2.0 liter block, but the 2.2. This was introduced in the 911 in 1970. Unfortunately, we do not know exactly how much power this block produces. Originally, the power of the 2.2 was between 125 hp (in the 911T) and 180 hp (in the 911S).

This original 911 was originally delivered in the US, but has now been in the Netherlands for 17 years. If you are interested, you have to be quick: go to the auction Collecting Cars ends tomorrow at 7:40 pm.

