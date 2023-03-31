This Alpina B3 Touring in Alpina Green Metallic is the station wagon of your dreams.

In the past we could always say that the Alpina B3 Touring was the power station that BMW did not build it himself, but that kite no longer works. Nevertheless, the Alpina B3 Touring certainly still has a right to exist. You just need to look at the pictures for that.

We will come back to the appearance in a moment, let’s talk about the engine first. Alpine has taken the 3.0 liter six-in-line from the M340i as a starting point and then raised it to 462 hp and 700 Nm of torque.

That last number is especially important. The Alpina has more torque than the M3, which ‘only’ has 650 Nm. In addition, you can enjoy this maximum torque from 2,500 to 4,500. Ideal if you’re looking for a bloody fast daily driver.

The great thing about an Alpina is that it can be both very comfortable and very sporty. Just what you want. In addition to the standard Comfort, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes, there is also a special Comfort Plus mode. If you’re in a sporty mood, you can put the car in Sport Plus and benefit from the sleek sports suspension from Alpina.

The Alpina B3 Touring is of course also an excellent option for those who find the M3 Touring a bit tacky. The B3 Touring is a lot more stylish, especially in the right color. In this case we can certainly speak of the right color, because it doesn’t get much more stylish than Alpina Green Metallic.

This copy also features gold-coloured Alpina striping, so that connoisseurs can see that this is not a home-garden-and-kitchen-3 Series. If the rims, the blue calipers, the four exhausts and the front bumper didn’t already reveal that.

This Alpina B3 Touring dates from 2022 and has only had one owner. It has put a total of 10,388 km on the clock. This car is therefore still as good as new, but the head is off. The auction is now running out Collecting Cars, so you can bid directly. You have until next Tuesday 19.35 to do so.

