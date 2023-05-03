You can transport 10 people in an ugly extended Sprinter, or you can go for a beautiful classic Land Rover…

The brand new Land Rover Defender 130 is already a pretty unique car with its eight seats, but with an old school Land Rover you can really transport a lot of people. Ten men is no point. Not that this is the only or main reason to buy one. You just want a classic Land Rover because it is über cool.

We now say Land Rover, but the car in the photos is actually a Santana. For those unfamiliar with the world of classic Land Rovers, this may require some explanation. We will also give them that, because we are not the worst.

Basically, Santana’s are Spanish Land Rovers, which are officially built under license. The Santana’s are therefore almost identical to the Series I/II/III that rolled off the production line in England at the same time. The build quality was also not inferior to its British counterparts (on the contrary).

This example in a classic color combination dates from 1977, which means it is a Series III. So this is another car from the pre-Defender era, because that name only made its appearance at Land Rover in 1983.

As you can see it is a long wheelbase (109 inch) Series III, which means you can fit up to ten people in this car. There are two rows of seats with three seats and in addition there are two benches in the back that can seat another four people.

Where Santana later also introduced its own engines, this car simply has an original Land Rover block. That is the 2.25 liter four-cylinder diesel with 57 hp. This is linked to a four-speed manual gearbox, which of course also has a low gearing for the rough work.

The car was recently made completely new from the factory. That is to say: a complete restoration in which the car has been completely dismantled, including engine and gearbox overhaul, new upholstery, new paint, et cetera. You would almost think it is a Defender Heritage Edition of a few years old.

This exceptionally practical classic is currently being auctioned at Collecting Cars. If you want to make a bid, you can do so until Thursday 19.50.

