Now you have Mansory, you used to have these kinds of creations. The Frankenstein creation of the day is an intense one.

The world of tuning offers opportunities, actually for everyone. A little more power? Fine. New rims? Totally possible. Something as simple as a new inlay in the interior? Sure. You can also take all this to the extreme. And then a little further. Companies like Mansory do this today, but home crafters can and could do something about it too.

Frankenstein creation

Take today’s creation, which would not look out of place at the good old editions of the Essen Motor Show. Or SEMA, it’s an American building. You have to look carefully for the basis, but we can reveal that it is a Honda Civic Coupé (EK) from 1996. Also the type of car that is often used for these types of projects.

Leentjebuur

The body kit appears to be completely handmade, as it was done in those days. If you are making everything from scratch, things such as lighting can also change places. For example, the builder of this Civic decided that the grille of a BMW looks better, so a completely new hood with a BMW grille (E39?) was sculpted on it. And the headlights come from a Nissan Skyline (R34). Strangely enough, it doesn’t seem bizarrely unnatural, but it isn’t really beautiful either.

Tail lights

Another trend that was often seen during the time of this Frankenstein Civic: a completely empty rear end. Things such as cutouts for license plates and details in the bumper were removed and one large area in particular should attract attention. Again: if you are busy closing everything up, you can also install new rear lights. So these trendy round lamps were installed. Where they come from? It might become a bit clearer if you turn them a quarter turn.

In addition, the Civic is also equipped with a widebody all around, but without the rims fitting in better. You can also raise and lower the car using airride.

Interior

The interior is where the better Pimp My Ride scenes take place. The theme is red and something with hands. Lots of handprints or 3D sculpted hands. What does that mean? No idea. It was also apparently useful to have the counters in the middle and a radio head unit in front of you, instead of the other way around. In terms of speakers and screens, this Civic is of course also in excellent condition.

To buy

A lot of time and effort has clearly gone into this Honda Civic. It’s certainly intense, but not that expensive. He’s standing up too much Cars & Bids and with two hours to go at the time of writing, it should yield $3,050.

This article Bid on a Frankenstein creation from a bygone era first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

